Advertisement

Former youth pastor in Metter charged with sexual exploitation, sexual battery

Steve Macallin Thomas
Steve Macallin Thomas(Candler County Sheriff's Office)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 4:55 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

METTER, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) says a former youth pastor has been arrested on sexual exploitation charges.

The GBI says 22-year-old Steve Macallin Thomas, of Garfield, Ga., turned himself in Monday night.

Thomas is charged with two counts of sexual exploitation and two counts of sexual battery.

They say the investigation was started at the request of the Candler County Sheriff’s Office, and that the victims identified so far were children under the age of 15 at the time of the incidents.

The GBI says Thomas is a former youth pastor at the Restoration Worship Center in Metter.

The investigation is ongoing, anyone with information should contact the GBI.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The front yard of a Jackson home is taped off after police discovered a decaying body inside on...
New details emerge on man found tied up, dead in Aiken County home
Apartment code violations
I-TEAM: Repeat code violations leave renters in unlivable conditions
Crime scene tape blocks a Jackson home after a man's body was found in a cellar. His hands and...
Man found tied up, dead in cellar of Aiken County home
Sharon Jordan and Joyce Stover are charged in connection to the death of an infant.
Mother, grandmother charged in fentanyl overdose death of infant
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Names released for drivers who died in South Carolina crashes

Latest News

Guitar Pull
Guitar Pull concert brings sold out crowd to James Brown Arena
Guitar Pull
Guitar Pull returns to James Brown Arena
Subject hit by car, sustains self-inflicted gunshot wound during foot chase with deputies
Augusta Commission approves city administrator’s 2022 budget
Bulldozing begins for North Augusta Public Safety Headquarters
Crews clear site for new North Augusta Public Safety Headquarters