Attorney representing toxic gas cases nationwide speaks out on local lawsuits

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re bringing you continued coverage about a lawsuit filed over toxic gas in Augusta. Right now two dozen people are suing a plant that sterilizes medical equipment in Augusta right near Augusta Regional Airport and Phinzy Swamp, claiming it knowingly exposed them to ethylene oxide leading to cases of cancer.

Monday we’re hearing from the attorneys for the first time who are representing people all over the nation in cases just like the one here.

“We absolutely expect to prove at trial that KPR knew about these issues with ethylene oxide knew how harmful they were to the folks, continued on using it in the ways that we allege for decades without warning anybody without doing anything certainly nothing efficient to protect the people in the community,” said Ben Richman, Managing Partners at Edelson PC.

Richman is an attorney out of Chicago investigating cases related to ethylene oxide around the country. Over the past few years, they found some red flags with the KPR Facility in Augusta so they partnered with a firm closer to home-based in Atlanta.

“It stands out that you know they knew a long time they knew and your dollar bottom line does not mean more than somebody’s life,” said Charlie Bailey, Attorney at Cook & Connelly.

Working alongside people like Victoria snow who lived and worked within six miles of KPR for 16 years.

“Scheduled a mammogram and a biopsy and that’s when I ended up getting diagnosed with breast cancer,” said Victoria Snow, Plaintiff.

Victoria now has undergone chemo, radiation, a mastectomy and hysterectomy. All medical conditions they claim are caused by her inhaling emissions of ethylene oxide.

“I’m in the process of taking my life back from what they took from me but it’s just the waiting game that’s stressful,” said Snow.

A waiting game that’s all too familiar.

Back in august of 2018, the Department of Human Services identified Willowbrook, Illinois as a public health problem because of ethylene oxide concentrations in the air. In October of 2018, three senators from Illinois wrote to the head of the EPA to hold field hearings in communities affected by ethylene oxide across the country. Most of those hearings never happened. It took mayors, city trustees, the Illinois Attorney General, the Illinois Department of Public Health, and the Illinois EPA. All of them gathered the information and data for cancer clusters and air testing needed to ultimately seal the plant in Willowbrook in February of 2019. But few field hearings have happened near other plants across the country.

This is a developing story and now we’re looking into what the EPA knows and what action they should have been taking, all of these years.

