Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Skies will stay mostly clear tonight into Wednesday morning. Morning lows Wednesday won’t be as cold and stay in the mid to low 40s. Winds will be calm overnight.

Wednesday will be a beautiful day with plenty of sun and warmer highs in the mid to upper 70s. Winds will be out of the south generally less than 10 mph. Cloud cover will start to increase Wednesday night into Thursday with our next approaching cold front. Lows early Thursday will be warmer in the low 50s.

A cold front will move through the region Thursday bringing clouds and warm highs. Highs Thursday should be in the the mid to upper 70s before the front moves through Thursday night. Rain isn’t expected for most the CSRA with this system, but an isolated shower is possible. Winds will be out of the southwest between 5-10 mph.

There is a partial lunar eclipse between 1 - 7 am Friday. The best viewing of the eclipse will be between 3:30 - 4:30 am when the Earth’s umbra is cast over the Moon. This will give the moon a reddish glow. A few clouds are expected Thursday night into Friday morning, so keep your fingers crossed!

Best viewing of the partial lunar eclipse will be between 3:30 - 4:30 am for the CSRA. (WRDW)

Skies begin to clear Friday morning behind the front with lows down in the mid to upper 40s. Afternoon highs Friday will be cooler behind the front and stay in the mid 60s.

Staying dry Saturday with morning lows in the mid 30s and highs near 60. Cloudy skies are expected Sunday with morning lows in the upper 30s and highs in the mid 60s.

