Advertisement

City says your ideas could help solve homelessness in Augusta

By Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 4:09 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The city of Augusta’s homelessness task force is seeking community input on ways to solve Augusta’s homeless problem.

Residents are invited to complete a brief survey so city leaders can gather public perception on homeless issues.

The online survey takes five to 10 minutes to complete, and it can be accessed now at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/RCTPMF7.’

The task force is using the survey to develop strategies to identify and address barriers and issues faced by the homeless, said Augusta Commissioner Jordan Johnson, co-chair of the panel.

“As we work to create the best community response possible, we need feedback from stakeholders. So, we are encouraging all citizens to take a few minutes to fill out the survey and share their thoughts and ideas with us,” Johnson said.

I-TEAM | The face of homelessness in Augusta

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Carolina Highway Patrol
Three people killed, others injured in South Carolina crashes
Crime scene tape blocks a Jackson home after a man's body was found in a cellar. His hands and...
Man found tied up, dead in cellar of Aiken County home
Apartment code violations
I-TEAM: Repeat code violations leave renters in unlivable conditions
The front yard of a Jackson home is taped off after police discovered a decaying body inside on...
New details emerge on man found tied up, dead in Aiken County home
3 Georgia escapees still on the loose after 2 are captured

Latest News

William Redd
Have you seen this man accused of burning down the shed he lived in?
Shepeard Community Blood Center
Shepeard Community Blood Center in critical need of all blood types
A view of Augusta from across the Savannah River.
Augusta Commission approves non-discrimination ordinance
Georgia Capitol
Ga. lawmakers finish Legislature redistricting, turn to U.S. House