City says your ideas could help solve homelessness in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The city of Augusta’s homelessness task force is seeking community input on ways to solve Augusta’s homeless problem.

Residents are invited to complete a brief survey so city leaders can gather public perception on homeless issues.

The online survey takes five to 10 minutes to complete, and it can be accessed now at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/RCTPMF7.’

The task force is using the survey to develop strategies to identify and address barriers and issues faced by the homeless, said Augusta Commissioner Jordan Johnson, co-chair of the panel.

“As we work to create the best community response possible, we need feedback from stakeholders. So, we are encouraging all citizens to take a few minutes to fill out the survey and share their thoughts and ideas with us,” Johnson said.

