City leaders looking at federal funding options for new James Brown Arena

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s a $240 million plan to tear down and build a brand new James Brown Arena. Folks in Richmond County voted down a plan to have taxpayers pay for it – Tuesday city leaders talked about new ways to pay for the plan.

Despite stalled plans shows are still happening out there and Tuesday’s a big one with Guitar Pull kicking off.

The old JBA will continue welcoming crowds. It’s not going anywhere anytime soon. Now the next task on the authority’s plate is figuring out where the money needed will come from.

It’s a whole lot of money needed – but who or what will be footing the bill?

“The citizens decided they wanted to do one, they just didn’t like the way it was being done,” said Commissioner Ben Hasan, District 6.

After a failed November bond referendum the Coliseum Authority is back at the table.

“We’re looking at other options,” said Cedric Johnson, Coliseum Authority Chairman.

So the next time they present a money plan – it’ll be different.

“More presentation number one, and then something that we all have a tolerance for, give us something we can call rally around – what that looks like at this time, I don’t know,” said Hasan.

And neither does the Coliseum Authority – at least not yet. They’re looking at local, state, and federal funding options.

Tuesday commissioners approved a request to take $45,000 out of the park and rec budget to hire a consultant. The consultant will assist the authority with finding federal funding options. So far they’re eyeing money from the infrastructure bill.

“Well anytime you got somebody that’s pleading your case on a daily basis, somebody’s always listening and lobbyists get paid to do just that,” said Hasan.

The infrastructure bill could only be used for about $6 million. It can’t be used for construction costs – only for park and roadway work around the new arena. But even that is not final. The authority chairman says how the JBA is funded will likely be a combination of several sources – property taxes aren’t out of the question.

“We hope and we plan to have something by the end of next year,” said Johnson.

So the goal is to have a new plan by next year. Depending on what that plan is it might call for another bond referendum on the ballot for voters to approve.

