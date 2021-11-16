Advertisement

City leaders looking at federal funding options for new James Brown Arena

By Kennedi Harris
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 6:29 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s a $240 million plan to tear down and build a brand new James Brown Arena. Folks in Richmond County voted down a plan to have taxpayers pay for it – Tuesday city leaders talked about new ways to pay for the plan.

Despite stalled plans shows are still happening out there and Tuesday’s a big one with Guitar Pull kicking off.

The old JBA will continue welcoming crowds. It’s not going anywhere anytime soon. Now the next task on the authority’s plate is figuring out where the money needed will come from.

MORE: | Officials regroup after defeat of bond for new James Brown Arena

It’s a whole lot of money needed – but who or what will be footing the bill?

“The citizens decided they wanted to do one, they just didn’t like the way it was being done,” said Commissioner Ben Hasan, District 6.

After a failed November bond referendum the Coliseum Authority is back at the table.

“We’re looking at other options,” said Cedric Johnson, Coliseum Authority Chairman.

So the next time they present a money plan – it’ll be different.

“More presentation number one, and then something that we all have a tolerance for, give us something we can call rally around – what that looks like at this time, I don’t know,” said Hasan.

And neither does the Coliseum Authority – at least not yet. They’re looking at local, state, and federal funding options.

MORE: | One on One with Richard Rogers│ Next steps for a new arena

Tuesday commissioners approved a request to take $45,000 out of the park and rec budget to hire a consultant. The consultant will assist the authority with finding federal funding options. So far they’re eyeing money from the infrastructure bill.

“Well anytime you got somebody that’s pleading your case on a daily basis, somebody’s always listening and lobbyists get paid to do just that,” said Hasan.

The infrastructure bill could only be used for about $6 million. It can’t be used for construction costs – only for park and roadway work around the new arena. But even that is not final. The authority chairman says how the JBA is funded will likely be a combination of several sources – property taxes aren’t out of the question.

“We hope and we plan to have something by the end of next year,” said Johnson.

So the goal is to have a new plan by next year. Depending on what that plan is it might call for another bond referendum on the ballot for voters to approve.

MORE: | Augusta Commission approves non-discrimination ordinance

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Carolina Highway Patrol
Three people killed, others injured in South Carolina crashes
Crime scene tape blocks a Jackson home after a man's body was found in a cellar. His hands and...
Man found tied up, dead in cellar of Aiken County home
Apartment code violations
I-TEAM: Repeat code violations leave renters in unlivable conditions
The front yard of a Jackson home is taped off after police discovered a decaying body inside on...
New details emerge on man found tied up, dead in Aiken County home
3 Georgia escapees still on the loose after 2 are captured

Latest News

City looks for federal funds for new James Brown Arena
City looks for federal funds for new James Brown Arena
Local professor saved from blood donations
‘I’m alive because of the donors’: Local professor saved by blood donations
Kent Cubbage
'I'm alive because of the donors': Local professor saved by generosity of strangers who donated blood
Born in 2004, Alexander enjoys spending his time with his friends, hanging out at the pool,...
Grant Me Hope | ‘I just want somebody to understand me’