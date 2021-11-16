Advertisement

Champion Braves sign Manny Piña to add depth at catcher

The City of Atlanta is celebrating the Braves' World Series win.
The City of Atlanta is celebrating the Braves' World Series win.(WALB)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 10:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — The World Series champion Atlanta Braves have added depth at catcher by signing Manny Piña to a two-year, $8 million contract.

Piña is the first player filing for free agency after the Series to sign with a different team. He will make $3.5 million next season and $4.5 million in 2023. There is also includes a $4 million club option for 2024 with no buyout. The 34-year-old Piña hit a career-best 13 home runs in 75 games with the Brewers this past season.

He joins starting catcher Travis d’Arnaud, who agreed to a two-year, $16 million extension during the season.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Carolina Highway Patrol
Three people killed, others injured in South Carolina crashes
Crime scene tape blocks a Jackson home after a man's body was found in a cellar. His hands and...
Man found tied up, dead in cellar of Aiken County home
An ambulance driver faces a DUI and homicide charges after a wreck killed his patient in Georgia.
Ambulance driver faces DUI, homicide charges after wreck kills patient in Georgia
3 Georgia escapees still on the loose after 2 are captured
Deimond Wimberly
Man wanted by local deputies in hit-and-run, other incident

Latest News

Atlanta Hawks Trae Young (11) scores during the second half of an NBA basketball game against...
Young, Collins each score 23 as Hawks beat Magic 129-111
RAW: Clemson's Brad Brownell at North Charleston Prowl & Growl
Tyson scores 20, hot-shooting Clemson defeats Bryant 93-70
FILE - Cincinnati Reds' Jonathan India (6) hits a two-run home run during the fifth inning of a...
Rays OF Arozarena, Reds 2B India earn Rookie of Year honors
Julio Lugo, SS for 7 teams and Boston’s ‘07 champs, has died