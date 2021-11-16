How could $25 million from infrastructure bill help fund local projects?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill signed by President Biden will help some of our roadways and bridges here in the area. That bill is sending $25 million to Augusta-Richmond County. And Georgia will be getting a total of $11 billion.

Augusta’s Director of Engineering says one of the big projects we could see could include an infamous Augusta landmark – that pesky Olive Road railroad overpass that’s a magnet for crashes.

If you travel through the medical district or downtown Augusta streets like Central Avenue and Reynolds are on the list of projects for Augusta.

On Reynolds Street in downtown Augusta, a pothole sits in the middle lane. Business owners like Eddie Butler believe the bill will help out with roads.

“Potholes obviously have an effect on suspensions we are would like improved roads so that’s a good thing,” said Butler.

The state of Georgia is receiving $8.9 billion to fund repairs of roads and highways. But the Augusta Engineering Department says it’s hard to put a dollar amount on projects are needed for this city.

“The city part of Augusta is very old the system is 100 plus years old. Even $100 to $200 million would not be enough to do everything in the city,” Hameed Malik.

Some of the major projects already in the works include Central Ave that connects Paine College and the medical districts. The estimated cost – $45 to $50 million. Other key streets include revitalizing Ellis and Reynolds Street in downtown Augusta that has a cost of $35 to $40 million.

“Right now I got around $350 million, seven or eight projects, and we can easily submit those under the Infrastructure Bill under the road and bridges part,” said Malik.

“We may not always be happy with what we have but it’s certainly better than what we had 50 years ago and I would think that 50 years from now that it will be better than today so we all want better roads,” said Butler.

Another main issue is the pesky Olive Road overpass which falls under the $225 dollars for bridge replacement and repairs. The engineering department says they will submit that project for funding and will be working with the railroad system.

