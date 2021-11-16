Aiken man gets 10 years in prison on weapon and drug charges

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Aiken man has been sentenced to ten years in federal prison on weapons and drug charges.

29-year-old Aaron Shawayne Griffin, of Aiken, pled guilty to “felon in possession of ammunition” and “possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.”

Officials say evidence presented to the court showed that on September 5, 2018, a Lexington County Sheriff’s Department deputy stopped Griffin for speeding. As the deputy approached the passenger side of the vehicle, he could smell the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

During a search of the vehicle, deputies located a backpack containing a large amount of cash, over 800 grams of methamphetamine, and two firearm magazines loaded with .40 caliber ammunition and 9mm ammunition.

Griffin does have a prior record with a 2010 simple possession of marijuana charge and resisting arrest, and a 2015 misprision of a felony. Officials say Griffin is a validated gang member and was on probation at the time of the offense.

Griffin’s sentence is to be followed by a five-year term of court-ordered supervision.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.