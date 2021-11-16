Aiken County schools asking for community feedback on school year calendar options

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Parents in Aiken County the district wants to hear from you about what the next school year will look like. There are three calendar options on the table.

You can send them an email right now. There are also plans to send surveys and hold town halls. The district has a calendar action team coming up with multiple options.

One of them could look like this with school starting in July:

“So many changes the last couple years, the kids and teachers are under a ton of stress,” said Heather Leggett.

Leggett is ready for a new change. She thinks a calendar that starts in July with more breaks and longer breaks would help lower stress for her son.

“I think that that break would just take a little bit of the burden off of these kids,” she said.

The school district has a calendar action team coming up with plans. The calendar that starts in July is one of them. They’re also considering a traditional calendar and one that’s a mix of the two – with school starting in early August.

“I think we’re looking at least a year and a half before we’re able to do it if we want to,” said Dr. John Bradley, Aiken County Board of Education Chairman.

Bradley thinks it could take a while to change the calendar. He wants to hear what you think and weigh the pros and cons. He’s not ready to make a change for next year yet.

“I can almost assure you, I’m not gonna vote for doing this next year, I know that. I think it’s too soon, it’s too quick,” he said.

But for Leggett – it can’t come soon enough.

“Kids and teachers, they’ve just had so many changes lately, I think it would be really beneficial,” she said.

The district says school leaders will review and finalize the draft calendars but that might not happen until after Thanksgiving.

We’ll let you know when those options and surveys are available. If you want to send them an email their email address is communications@acpsd.net.

