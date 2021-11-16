$1,000 reward offered each for arrests of Burke County suspects

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help to find two men wanted on unrelated offenses.

Deputies are looking for 36-year-old Riccordos Osgood who is wanted for theft by conversion and deception. Osgood also has felony warrants for his arrest issued in Richmond County.

Osgood is 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs about 280 pounds.

Deputies are also looking for 20-year-old Tanaus Davadon Rouse. Rouse has active warrants for armed robbery, aggravated assault, and burglary regarding a shooting incident that happened in Burke County.

He is 6 feet tall and weighs bout 200 pounds. He is also considered armed and dangerous.

The sheriff’s agency is offering a $1,000 cash reward each for information leading to the arrest of the two men.

All information can be sent to the investigation division at 706-554-6633 or 706-554-2133.

