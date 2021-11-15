Advertisement

Young scores 42 points, Hawks beat Bucks to snap 6-game skid

Atlanta Hawks Trae Young (11) scores during the second half of an NBA basketball game against...
Atlanta Hawks Trae Young (11) scores during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)(Hakim Wright Sr. | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 10:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young scored a season-best 42 points and the Atlanta Hawks snapped a six-game losing streak, beating the Milwaukee Bucks 120-100 on Sunday night in a rematch of struggling teams that met in last season in the Eastern Conference final.

Young just missed a triple-double, finishing with 10 assists and eight rebounds. Young was 8 of 13 from beyond the 3-point stripe, and easily surpassed his previous season high of 32 points in an Oct. 25 victory over Detroit. Despite the return of two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, the reigning NBA champion Bucks lost for the seventh time in 10 games.

Antetokounmpo scored 26 points.

