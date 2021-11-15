Advertisement

Superman’s sequel: Newton leads Panthers over Cards 34-10

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) gives Arizona Cardinals inside linebacker Zaven...
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) gives Arizona Cardinals inside linebacker Zaven Collins (25) a shove as Newton runs for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz.(AP Photo/Ralph Freso)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 10:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Cam Newton provided a flashback to his Superman days in his second debut with the Panthers He threw for one touchdown, ran for another and sparked Carolina to a 34-10 win over the Arizona Cardinals.

Newton signed with the quarterback-thin Panthers earlier in the week. The 2015 NFL MVP ran for a 2-yard touchdown on the Panthers’ first offensive possession. He added a 2-yard touchdown pass on Carolina’s second possession. The Panthers had a 23-0 halftime lead. The Cardinals entered the game with the NFL’s best record.

Arizona’s starting quarterback Kyler Murray and star receiver DeAndre Hopkins didn’t play for a second straight game.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Red Stag wandering through CSRA
Red Stag spotted on multiple trail cams in CSRA
2 cars totaled in Mullins Crossing car fire
UPDATE: 2 cars totaled, others damaged at Mullins Crossing fire
COVID patient discharged after 3 months
Local 28-year-old discharged after three-month COVID fight: ‘Cherish every day things’
Jacari Weston
Richmond County deputy charged with DUI while driving patrol car
2 cars totaled in Mullins Crossing car fire
Crews battling car fire at Mullins Crossing

Latest News

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) brings the ball up court while guarded by Indiana...
Bridges, Rozier help Hornets snap Warriors 7-game win streak
Atlanta Hawks Trae Young (11) scores during the second half of an NBA basketball game against...
Young scores 42 points, Hawks beat Bucks to snap 6-game skid
Former Xavier golfer wins for second time on tour this season
Kokrak rallies with 4 straight birdies and wins Houston Open
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) throws during the second half of an NFL football...
Prescott, Cowboys back on track with 43-3 rout of Falcons