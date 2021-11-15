Advertisement

Rev. Jesse Jackson to support Arbery family, attend trial

Rev. Jesse Jackson stops in Savannah to talk ‘unity’ during Ahmaud Arbery murder trial
By Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 8:12 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Monday is day seven of testimony in the Ahmaud Arbery murder trial. It comes after an apology from defendant William “Roddy” Brian’s attorney on Friday.

You may remember Kevin Gough made a statement about “Black pastors” in the courtroom because of his objection to civil rights leader the Rev. Al Sharpton attending the trial to support Arbery’s family.

UPDATES | What’s happened so far and what’s ahead in Arbery slaying trial

Gough said having high-profile members of the Black community like Sharpton and the Rev. Jesse Jackson, sit in court was an attempt to intimidate and pressure the jury.

As a result of those comments, civil rights legend Rev. Jesse Jackson was in Savannah on Sunday afternoon with the Savannah Alliance of Pastors. He will be in the courtroom to support Arbery’s family starting Monday.

Jackson spoke during a news conference at the St. Paul CME Church about ongoing racial injustice. He said that includes the jury selection of the trial and he is calling for unity.

“We are better together. We are better than we ever been before. We have to learn to live together or die apart as fools, " he said.

Jackson confirmed he will be attending a prayer vigil at 10 a.m. Monday at the Glynn County Courthouse.

MORE | What the defense lawyers are arguing in Arbery slaying trial

