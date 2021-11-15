Advertisement

Prescott, Cowboys back on track with 43-3 rout of Falcons

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) throws during the second half of an NFL football...
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) throws during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)(Steven Senne | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 10:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys have answered their worst showing of the season with a 43-3 blowout of Atlanta.

Prescott threw two touchdowns to CeeDee Lamb and ran for another score. Ezekiel Elliott had two rushing TDs. Nahshon Wright recovered a blocked punt in the end zone a week after touching one kept Dallas from getting the ball against Denver. The Broncos ended the Cowboys’ six-game winning streak. The Falcons had a season-low 11 first downs facing Dallas defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, who was fired as Atlanta’s coach last season.

