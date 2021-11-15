Advertisement

Pandemic causing some South Georgians to leave homes, downsize

By Kiera Hood
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 6:15 PM EST
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - From food to rent, the cost of living has increased and it’s forcing many people to reconsider some of the things they own, including their homes.

Ralph Paustian has been a realtor for over 40 years with Southern Pines Realty.
Paustian said the pandemic has played a major role in people opting to move in with family and friends to save money.

“You’re seeing a lot of parents moving back in with children, children moving in with parents. Families going back to that multi-family out of one residence because of the cost,” Paustian said.

With people shutting the doors on their old ways of living, it’s causing a boost for storage facilities across Albany.

Royal Storage Manager April Mims said calls have been up over the past year and a half.
“We have had people come in, calling us saying that they were getting evicted and that they need storage. Makes you feel really bad definitely. You feel sorry for their situation,” Mims said.

