Overturned log truck closes Highway 305 in Burke County

.
(Pixabay)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 10:33 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ROSIER, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An overturned log truck rendered Georgia Highway 305 impassable Monday morning just south of Rosier Road in Burke County.

The accident happened on the southbound side around 9:30 a.m., according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.

MORE | Two killed, others injured in three South Carolina crashes

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office said no injuries were reported.

Deputies, the Burke County Emergency Management Agency and GDOT were at the scene at mile marker 9.9 just north of the community of Rosier.

Deputies said to expect the road to be closed for an “extended period of time.” GDOT said it could reopen by 1:15 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

