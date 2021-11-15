Advertisement

No. 17 Georgia Tech women pull away from Belmont 58-45

(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 10:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA (AP) — Lotta-Maj Lahtinen scored 17 points with seven assists and seven rebounds and No. 17 Georgia Tech beat Belmont 58-45.

After Belmont built a 15-11 lead after the first quarter, Georgia Tech clamped down on the defensive and limited the Bruins to 2-for-13 shooting and forced five turnovers holding Belmont to four points. The Bruins regrouped and stayed within striking distance, and Jamilyn Kinney’s 3-pointer with 5:20 remaining reduced Belmont’s deficit to 45-43.

But Lahtinen scored six of the Yellow Jackets’ 13 points down the stretch and Lorela Cubaj made 3 of 4 fouls shots and Belmont went cold and failed to score in the last four minutes.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

