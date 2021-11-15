Advertisement

Mother, grandmother charged in fentanyl overdose death of infant

By Hannah Robinson
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 2:43 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Two people have been charged with the fentanyl overdose death of an infant.

On October 30, the Chester County Sheriff’s Office was called to a home on Elizabeth Drive in reference to an unresponsive infant.

The baby was declared dead by the Chester County Coroner’s Office.

After investigating, it was found that the infant’s grandmother, Sharon Elaine Jordan, 55, was the caregiver and legal guardian of the baby. The infant’s mother Joyce Renee Stover, 33, was allowed to visit her child but was not allowed to be alone with the baby, according to DSS regulation.

Deputies say that Jordan temporarily left the home, leaving the baby with Stover.

When Jordan returned home, she found Stover asleep and the baby on the kitchen floor unsupervised. The baby was put in a crib and was later found unresponsive, according to deputies.

Investigators found NARCAN in the crib with the baby. A toxicology report showed that the cause of death was a fentanyl overdose.

Jordan is charged with unlawful neglect of a child.

Stover is charged with murder by child abuse.

Both women are being housed at the Chester County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

South Carolina Highway Patrol
Three people killed, others injured in South Carolina crashes
Crime scene tape blocks a Jackson home after a man's body was found in a cellar. His hands and...
Man found tied up, dead in cellar of Aiken County home
An ambulance driver faces a DUI and homicide charges after a wreck killed his patient in Georgia.
Ambulance driver faces DUI, homicide charges after wreck kills patient in Georgia
3 Georgia escapees still on the loose after 2 are captured
Deimond Wimberly
Man wanted by local deputies in hit-and-run, other incident

Latest News

A Hall County firefighter leaves following a liquid nitrogen leak that killed six people at...
Freezer maker hit for tossing evidence in suit over deaths
Generic Lottery Ticket
Some S.C. lottery sales halted after issue; non-winners can get refunds
How could $25 million from infrastructure bill help fund local projects?
Augusta road generic
Infrastructure bill affects on area
Edward Daniel Kimpton was indicted on seven counts of wire fraud, seven counts of mail fraud,...
Midlands Tech student who researched mass shootings pleads guilty on federal fraud, weapons charges