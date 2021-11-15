Advertisement

MAU, East Central Regional Hospital plan career fairs this week

Deja Downey with The Vision Group Marketing and Consulting said she’s worked with many local businesses to recruit employees.(WAVE 3 News)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 4:24 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - MAU Workforce Solutions is holding a hiring event for its team working at Milliken in Johnston.

The hiring event will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 16 at the MAU Aiken Branch parking lot, 1036 Pine Log Road in Aiken.

Interviews will take place for manufacturing positions with on-the-spot job offers provided to qualified candidates.

MORE | Federal grant to help revitalize core Augusta neighborhoods

All positions offer a starting pay of $14 per hour and can go up to $20.30 per hour based on experience. Additionally, all positions offer health benefits that include telehealth medical services, 401K, a $1,000 sign-on bonus, a $2,500 retention bonus and the opportunity for advancement.

Interested candidates are required to bring a copy of their resume and two forms of identification to their interviews to be considered for a position. Candidates should also be prepared to submit to a background check.

MAU is taking all necessary precautions to ensure everyone’s safety. Face masks will be mandatory. If candidates are unable to attend the hiring event, they can visit www.mau.com/milliken-aiken to apply online at any time. For more information, visit mau.com/Aiken-Milliken-Event.

Career fair set Thursday for nurses

AUGUSTA, Ga. - East Central Regional Hospital will host a nursing career fair on Nov. 18 from 10 a.m. to noon at Goodwill Job Connection, 3179 Washington Road.

Nursing positions available will include staff nurses and licensed practical nurses.

Social distancing will take place where possible and masks are encouraged,

Prior to attending, all are encouraged to apply online at https://www.augusta.edu/hr/jobs/.

