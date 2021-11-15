Advertisement

Man wanted by local deputies in hit-and-run, other incident

Deimond Wimberly
Deimond Wimberly(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 11:31 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help locating a man who’s wanted on several charges including a hit-and-run.

Deputies say Deimond Wimberly, 25, is wanted on suspicion of felony obstruction of an officer that occurred on Oct. 16 and a hit-and-run that happened May 21.

He also has outstanding warrants for felony failure to appear and two counts of order to show cause, according to deputies.

Wimberly is described as being 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 155 pounds.

Anyone with any information about his whereabouts is urged to contact Crystal Giannotti at 706-821-1080 and Sgt. Richard Shiflett at 706-821-1491 at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

