Man found tied up, dead in cellar of Aiken County home

JACKSON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Coroner’s Office is investigating the suspicious death of a man found in the cellar of an Aiken County home.

On Sunday just after 5 p.m., the Jackson Police Department responded to a home in the 100 block of Third Street in Jackson for a well-being check.

Upon an officer’s arrival, a foul odor was emitting from the residence and the body of a male was discovered in the home’s basement.

The victim was in a stage of decomposition and his hands and feet were bound.

An autopsy will be conducted in Newberry to determine the cause of death, the coroner’s office reports.

The victim’s name will be released upon positive identification and once family has been notified.

The Aiken County Coroner’s Office and the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office are continuing with the investigation.

