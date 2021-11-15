Kisner Foundation commits $5.3M to Children’s Hospital of Georgia

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Kevin & Brittany Kisner Foundation has pledged $5.3 million to help establish a pediatric behavioral health and wellness center at Children’s Hospital of Georgia.

Children’s health is a major focus for the foundation started by Aiken native and PGA golfer Kevin Kisner and his wife Brittany, who worked at the hospital from 2009-2012 as a speech pathologist.

Nearly 1 in 5 children has a mental, emotional or behavioral disorder such as anxiety, depression, attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, disruptive behavior disorder or Tourette syndrome, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Children with these disorders benefit from early diagnosis and treatment, but only about 20% of children have access to the specialized care they need, the CDC reports.

“Children are struggling. The behavioral and mental health challenges were there before the pandemic, and they’ve only escalated,” said Dr. Valera Hudson, pediatrician-in-chief at the hospital.

The hospital’s pediatric behavioral health and wellness center will provide a multidisciplinary approach based on:

Each child’s needs such as testing and evaluation.

Referrals for psychotherapy, counseling or other mental health services.

Physical, occupational or speech therapy.

Social workers and nursing support to assist with care coordination.

Connecting parents and families with ancillary support services.



“We really want to focus on the whole child,” said Brittany Kisner.

She said their efforts can help ensure that families have access to vital resources their children need to grow and develop into successful adults.

“If we don’t effect change at a young age, then what are we even doing here?” Kevin Kisner said. “If we can all pull our assets together and everybody get behind a program that will affect the biggest part of our society, then it’s a win for everyone.”

The Kisner Foundation presented a $50,000 check to the hospital in December 2020 toward the same initiative.

