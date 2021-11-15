How could the infrastructure bill impact the CSRA?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The infrastructure bill is set to be signed into law on Monday.

We’re looking into how much of that money could go towards local bridges, highways and interstates.

Some of the things included in the bill are water, power, broadband and transportation. It talks about addressing bridges.

SCDOT says they could see about a 30% increase in funding for roads and bridges. GDOT says it could be more than a 20% increase.

“Having lived in different places before, and you look at the bridges, infrastructure in general, especially downtown, it’s a little bit dated for 2021 going into 2022,” said Kelvin Peoples, who moved to the area in 2019.

He thinks our infrastructure isn’t as good as some of the other places he’s lived.

“The bridges as it relates to through fare and traffic, they’re not the most safe I believe,” he said.

We took a look at the data.

The Federal Highway Administration says about 70% of bridges in our Georgia counties are in good condition.

In Columbia County it’s also about 70%. Richmond is closer to 75%.

In our South Carolina counties, it’s a different story.

The Federal Highway Administration says less than 40% of bridges there are in good condition.

In Aiken County, it’s also less than half.

Just because a bridge isn’t in good condition, that doesn’t mean it’s not safe to drive on. But, money from the bill could help improve some of these bridges.

Peoples thinks improvements would be great for our area.

“Doesn’t feel like we’re stuck in 1996, or what did Prince say? 1999,” he said.

GDOT says they’re waiting for it to become law before they have specifics.

The proposed Interstate 14 is also included in the bill. It would connect Augusta to Macon and go all the way to Texas.

There’s no timeline yet for that either.

