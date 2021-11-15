Fourth teen charged in deadly Orangeburg shooting

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A fourth suspect has been charged in the September deadly shooting that left two women dead in Orangeburg.

Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced Monday Deron Brundage, 18, of Orangeburg, has been charged with two counts of murder and two counts of attempted murder in connection with the case.

“Our investigators along with the US Marshals Service developed information this suspect had fled to the Atlanta area,” Ravenell said. “He was located and brought to Orangeburg back last week to face charges related to his part in this absolutely senseless act.”

Brundage is the latest charged in the Sept. 12 ambush that left two women dead and another wounded while a fourth escaped unharmed.

Jamore Ellison, 18, of Orangeburg, Dimonte Fields, also of Orangeburg, and Trevon Dixon, of Columbia, the latter both 19, have previously been arrested on the same charges in connection with the early morning Coleman Avenue shooting.

Trevon Dixon, Dimonte Fields and Jamore Ellison (WRDW)

Brundage was formally presented his rights during a hearing on Monday afternoon. Any bond consideration will be before a circuit court judge at a later date.

