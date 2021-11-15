ForcesUnited is making some adjustments to mission

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The ForcesUnited nonprofit announced it is updating its mission and vision to help ensure local veterans are supported in the areas of greatest need.

ForcesUnited says its operations are currently being restructured to best achieve this goal.

National Suicide and homelessness rates for Veterans continue to be much higher than those rates for the non-veteran population, the nonprofit says.

FUNDRAISER Over the weekend in Aiken, the Southern Roots team and Keller Williams Realty held its second mini-golf tournament benefiting ForcesUnited. “We’ve got a couple cool things. We’ve got a silent auction with things people have been gracious enough. The Atlanta Braves donated a Tyler Matzek signed baseball. The Augusta GreenJackets gave us a cool prize pack with a baseball and sunglasses and all kinds of cool stuff,” said Josh Campos, team leader for Southern Roots.

This disparity is true in the CSRA and is one of the reasons our ForcesUnited is evolving its focus.

The new ForcesUnited mission is twofold: Crisis mitigation, and, once the crisis has passed, economic development.

The goal of ForcesUnited is to ensure local veterans receive the support they need to prevent suicide and homelessness, and, once stable, to help them become independent, contributing members of our community.

“ForcesUnited will continue to forge partnerships and relationships with community agencies and organizations to connect our veterans to local resources,” the group said in a statement. “We do not anticipate our changes will affect our partnership to provide Veterans and their families assistance needed to improve their lives and empower them to prosper in the community.”

