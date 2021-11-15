Advertisement

ForcesUnited is making some adjustments to mission

By Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 3:50 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The ForcesUnited nonprofit announced it is updating its mission and vision to help ensure local veterans are supported in the areas of greatest need.

ForcesUnited says its operations are currently being restructured to best achieve this goal.

National Suicide and homelessness rates for Veterans continue to be much higher than those rates for the non-veteran population, the nonprofit says.

This disparity is true in the CSRA and is one of the reasons our ForcesUnited is evolving its focus.

The new ForcesUnited mission is twofold: Crisis mitigation, and, once the crisis has passed, economic development.

The goal of ForcesUnited is to ensure local veterans receive the support they need to prevent suicide and homelessness, and, once stable, to help them become independent, contributing members of our community.

“ForcesUnited will continue to forge partnerships and relationships with community agencies and organizations to connect our veterans to local resources,” the group said in a statement. “We do not anticipate our changes will affect our partnership to provide Veterans and their families assistance needed to improve their lives and empower them to prosper in the community.”

Also in the news ...

DOG RUN: Over the weekend, American Legion Post 30 in Edgefield held the Service Dog Dash 5K. The event raised money for Veterans K-9 Solutions, a nonprofit dedicated to training shelter dogs as service dogs for disabled veterans. And the run wasn’t just for humans; dogs participated, too. “I’ve seen the difference that veterans who have gotten canines, the difference it has made in their lives,” said event organizer Suzy Spurgeon. “How much more relaxed they seemed, how much more outgoing. You know, so it’s made quite a difference in their lives.”

