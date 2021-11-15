Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - First Alert for central CSRA counties as a Frost Advisory in effect from until 9am this morning. Lows are expected to drop into the mid 30s. Be sure to protect sensitive plants and keep your pets in mind too. Skies will be clear and winds will be light out of the southwest.

Frost Advisory in effect for most central and southern CSRA counties Tuesday morning. (WRDW)

We start to warm things up again this afternoon with highs in the mid to low 70s and more sunshine. Winds will be out of the southwest between 5-10 mph. Skies will stay mostly clear tonight into Wednesday morning. Morning lows Wednesday won’t be as cold and stay in the mid 40s.

Wednesday will be a beautiful day with plenty of sun and warmer highs in the mid 70s. Winds will be out of the south generally less than 10 mph. Cloud cover will start to increase Wednesday night into Thursday with our next approaching cold front.

A cold front will move through the region Thursday bringing clouds and warm highs. Highs Thursday should be in the the mid to upper 70s before the front moves through Thursday night. Rain isn’t expected to reach the CSRA with this system, but an isolated sprinkle is possible.

Skies begin to clear Friday morning behind the front with lows down in the upper 40s and low 50s. Afternoon highs Friday will be cooler behind the front and stay in the mid 60s.

Staying dry Saturday with morning lows in the mid 30s and highs near 60. Cloudy skies are expected Sunday with morning lows in the upper 30s and highs in the mid 60s.

