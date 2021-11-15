Advertisement

Concrete work planned this week at Columbia County weigh station

Image of a bright orange road work ahead sign against a blue sky with light clouds
Image of a bright orange road work ahead sign against a blue sky with light clouds(Greg Blomberg - stock.adobe.com)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 4:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The eastbound Interstate 20 weigh-in-motion scale near mile marker 186 is due for repairs this week.

Starting Tuesday, Georgia Department of Transportation maintenance staff will begin the removal and replacement process at 8 a.m.

Crews will saw a 24-foot section of the right-lane approaching the weigh station ramp Tuesday and return Wednesday to remove and repour the concrete.

MORE | How could infrastructure legislation affect the CSRA?

Drivers should expect a traffic shift and congestion in the area until 5 p.m. daily.

The closure may last longer to ensure a safe driving surface due to concrete curing times. 

Workers will expedite the job to limit traffic impacts, but eastbound travelers should add time to daily commutes, GDOT said.

Contract crews will replace the sensor equipment once the concrete is corrected.

IN COLUMBIA COUNTY: There will be a temporary road closure on Autumn Trail at Lewiston Road. The road closure will be from Nov. to Dec. 6, 2021. This road closure is part of the Lewiston Road widening project.

