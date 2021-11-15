Advertisement

AP Top 25: Alabama jumps Cincy to No. 2; OU falls to 12th

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) carries the ball as he tries to get past Auburn...
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) carries the ball as he tries to get past Auburn linebacker Zakoby McClain (9) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021 in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)(AP Sports)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 10:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - Alabama has jumped Cincinnati to No. 2 behind Georgia in The Associated Press college football poll and Oklahoma has dropped eight spots to No. 12 after losing for the first time this season.

Georgia is a unanimous No. 1 in the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank for the sixth consecutive week and the Southeastern Conference has the top two teams in the poll for the sixth time this season. The switch from Cincinnati at No. 2 to Alabama was more about the Bearcats than the Crimson Tide. Cincinnati remained unbeaten after winning at USF 45-28, but it was the fourth straight week the Bearcats played a team with a losing record and found themselves in a competitive game in the second half.

