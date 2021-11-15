Advertisement

3 Georgia escapees still on the loose after 2 are captured

By Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 8:44 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HAWKINSVILLE, Ga. - Two escaped inmates are in custody and the search continues for three others, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

GBI issued a “Blue Alert” earlier this weekend after five inmates escaped from the Pulaski County Law Enforcement Center.

Authorities say each of the inmates has a violent history and two of them are murder suspects. GBI officials say they took a white 2015 Kia Sedona van with Georgia license plate number CMP8628.

GBI announced Sunday night that Tyree Mantan Jackson had been taken into custody. Lewis Wendell Evans III is also in custody, the GBI announced Monday morning.

Both were taken into custody in Warner Robins on Sunday.

5 inmates escaped Pulaski Co. Jail Friday night
5 inmates escaped Pulaski Co. Jail Friday night(Georgia Bureau of Investigation)

The other escaped inmates have been identified as Tyree Williams, Brandon Pooler and Dennis Penix Jr.

Authorities say they all escaped from the Pulaski County Jail shorty after 11 p.m. Friday.

Pulaski County is about 50 miles south of Macon.

The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a reward of up to $5,000.00 for information leading to the direct arrest of any of the wanted escapees.

If you see any of the inmates, investigators warn not to approach them and call 911 or the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office at 478-783-1212.

From reports by WTVM and WRDW/WAGT

