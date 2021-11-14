Advertisement

Have you seen him? Joshua Do is wanted for Aggravated Assault

Joshua Do
Joshua Do(wrdw)
By William Rioux
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 2:30 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Joshua Do after an incident that occurred on the 2300 Block of Plantation Road yesterday.

Joshua Do is wanted for Aggravated Assault and is considered armed and dangerous.

Any information concerning this subject, please contact Investigator Britney Jones at 706-821-4850, or any On-Duty Investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office. That number is 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Red Stag wandering through CSRA
Red Stag spotted on multiple trail cams in CSRA
2 cars totaled in Mullins Crossing car fire
UPDATE: 2 cars totaled, others damaged at Mullins Crossing fire
Jacari Weston
Richmond County deputy charged with DUI while driving patrol car
COVID patient discharged after 3 months
Local 28-year-old discharged after three-month COVID fight: ‘Cherish every day things’
2 cars totaled in Mullins Crossing car fire
Crews battling car fire at Mullins Crossing

Latest News

Fatal crash in Orangeburg County
Fatal crash in Orangeburg County
Former Atlanta Brave organizes canned food drive, free baseball clinic at SRP Park
Former Atlanta Brave organizes canned food drive, free baseball clinic at SRP Park
Former Atlanta Brave organizes canned food drive, free baseball clinic at SRP Park
Former Atlanta Brave organizes canned food drive, free baseball clinic at SRP Park
FB Live
Anthony's FB Live 11/13