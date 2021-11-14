Have you seen him? Joshua Do is wanted for Aggravated Assault

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Joshua Do after an incident that occurred on the 2300 Block of Plantation Road yesterday.

Joshua Do is wanted for Aggravated Assault and is considered armed and dangerous.

Any information concerning this subject, please contact Investigator Britney Jones at 706-821-4850, or any On-Duty Investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office. That number is 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.