Former Atlanta Brave organizes canned food drive, free baseball clinic at SRP Park

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - At a time when food banks across the country are struggling to keep up with rising demand, a former Atlanta Braves pitcher partnered with Golden Harvest Food Bank.

He hopes to collect canned food and other non-perishables for local families in need.

He also hosted a free baseball clinic for kids at SRP Park.

Matt Childers is the former Brave who put it all together.

He thinks it went great. They had more than 100 kids, but they also collected hundreds of pounds of food.

He says, in his eight years doing it, this is the most food they’ve ever seen donated.

People donated from all over, like Logan Nalley, who brought cans and his kids.

“They need lots of food,” said Nalley. “Everybody here, we see a lot of food behind us, everybody brought a lot of canned goods to donate.”

Just how much? People filled every barrel, and then some.

“I think this year’s gonna be our biggest drive we’ve had so far,” said Matt Childers, organizer and former Braves pitcher.

He’s thrilled to say they collected about 500 pounds of food.

They’re sending it to Golden Harvest Food Bank. This comes at a time when the food bank says higher prices have hurt their ability to buy food.

“I think it’s one of the best things we can do in our community,” said Childers. “It’s one of the best organizations to give to.”

But food isn’t the only thing they gave. Childers invited players from the University of Georgia and some of our area colleges.

They put on a free baseball clinic for more than 100 kids.

“It’s just a great event for the community, free baseball clinic, and gives us the opportunity to give back,” he said.

And for Nalley’s kids, to learn the game from a former Brave, on the field at SRP Park... it’s:

“Very cool, very cool,” they said.

