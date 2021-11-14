First Alert Issued | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We saw a cold start this morning as multiple locations fell below freezing this morning. Temperatures ranged from the upper 20s to mid/upper 30s around the region.

Here is a look at temperatures around 7:20 AM this morning. (WRDW)

Mostly sunny skies are expected this afternoon with highs below average in the low to mid 60s. Winds will be out of the west between 5-10 mph. Sunny and cooler weather is expected to stick around through tomorrow.

Lows will be in the 30s Monday/Tuesday morning and highs will increase from the mid 60s to near 70 later in the week. A cold front will arrive through the day on Thursday but the rain will fizzle out by the time the front reaches our area. Temperatures fall behind the front again, back to the mid to upper 60s for next weekend and we look to stay mostly dry over the next 7 days. Keep it here for the latest updates.

Chilly starts are expected around the CSRA the next few mornings. (WRDW)

