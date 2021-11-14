Fatal crash in Orangeburg County

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, one person is dead after a crash last night.

The agency says it happened on Lagrand Smoak Street and Blewer Road last night.

SCHP says the crash involved only one car, which ran off the road while driving southbound. The agency reports the driver was not wearing a seatbelt, and was ejected from the car.

