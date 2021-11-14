Advertisement

Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

Sunshine and dry weather sticking around for the majority of the work week.
By Tim Strong
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 4:00 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Today will be another sunny day with cool afternoon highs in the mid 60s and winds out of the WNW between 5-10 mph. The winds are expected to calm down tonight and with clear skies again we’ll see chilly temps in the mid 30s.

We start to warm things up again by Tuesday with afternoon highs in the low 70s and more sunshine. Overnight temperatures will also being to warm out of the 30s and back into the 40s and maybe even near 50 by Friday morning.

The cloud cover will start to build back in Wednesday night into Thursday ahead of our next cold front. Highs Thursday should warm to the mid to upper 70s before the front moves through Thursday night. Rain isn’t expected to reach the CSRA with this system but temps in the 60s will return Friday and low 60s into next weekend. Keep it here for the latest updates.

High temps over the next 5 days.
High temps over the next 5 days.(WRDW)

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Red Stag wandering through CSRA
Red stag spotted on multiple trail cams in CSRA
2 cars totaled in Mullins Crossing car fire
2 cars totaled, others damaged in Mullins Crossing fire
Fatal crash in Orangeburg County
Fatal crash in Orangeburg County
COVID patient discharged after 3 months
Local 28-year-old discharged after three-month COVID fight: ‘Cherish every day things’
Joshua Do
Have you seen this man wanted for aggravated assault?

Latest News

Sunny & Cooler
First Alert Issued | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding
First Alert
First Alert Issued | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino
Cold starts are expected the next few mornings across the CSRA.
Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding
Cool and dry weekend. Freeze Watch Sunday morning.
Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale