Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Today will be another sunny day with cool afternoon highs in the mid 60s and winds out of the WNW between 5-10 mph. The winds are expected to calm down tonight and with clear skies again we’ll see chilly temps in the mid 30s.

We start to warm things up again by Tuesday with afternoon highs in the low 70s and more sunshine. Overnight temperatures will also being to warm out of the 30s and back into the 40s and maybe even near 50 by Friday morning.

The cloud cover will start to build back in Wednesday night into Thursday ahead of our next cold front. Highs Thursday should warm to the mid to upper 70s before the front moves through Thursday night. Rain isn’t expected to reach the CSRA with this system but temps in the 60s will return Friday and low 60s into next weekend. Keep it here for the latest updates.

High temps over the next 5 days. (WRDW)

