First Alert Issued | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Sunshine and cooler highs expected this weekend. We saw a chilly start this morning with temperatures in the low to mid 40s and some areas of patchy dense fog. Temperatures also got down to the upper 30s in Augusta, Saluda, and Barnwell.

A Freeze Warning is in effect from 10 PM this evening until 9 AM tomorrow and a Frost Advisory is in effect from 3 AM until 8 AM tomorrow morning. Temperatures tomorrow morning will be down in the mid to low 30s with multiple locations possibly seeing temps below freezing. Mostly sunny skies expected Sunday with highs below average in the low to mid 60s. Winds will be out of the west between 5-10 mph.

Freeze and Frost Advisories (wrdw)

Sunny and cooler weather sticks around through the middle of next week. Lows will be in the 30s Monday through Wednesday morning and highs will increase from the mid 60s to near 70 later in the week. Keep it here for updates.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.