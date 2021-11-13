‘Evans on Ice’ returning soon, bringing holiday spirit to the CSRA

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Even though it may not feel like it – it’s about time to grab skates and take to the ice. If you’ve been out to Evans Towne Center Park you may have noticed a huge tent with an ice rink inside.

“After a year of cancelations, one Columbia County attraction is back this year. People here at Evans Towne Center Park tell me they are ready to see kids back on the ice,” said Lisa Suppa.

Suppa has lived in Columbia County for 23 years. She’s originally from up north, so seeing an event like this makes her happy.

“If they’re originally from here, they’ve never been able to ice skate before, so I think it’s great for them,” she said.

The operator of Evans on Ice Mike Boerner says it was a tough decision to cancel last year’s event, but he’s ready to bring it back.

“I think in the interim there’s been this pent-up demand as COVID has subsided a little bit and it seems like people are really craving that connection and I think it’s connection that we provide. Getting out there, having fun, being outdoors,” said Boerner.

He says you can expect ice skating, roasted marshmallows, as well as weekend train rides and food trucks.

“Come during the day it’s really fun and nice and you get those warm Augusta days, but also make sure you come back at night because the rink I think takes on its own special beauty in the evening time with the lights,” he said.

For Terri Goolsby – she says it’s nice to see Evans on Ice back in an area that she spends so much time at.

“We come every day to walk. We love it here. It’s a beautiful park, beautiful community, everybody is friendly, and we all have a good time here,” she said.

Boerner says this year’s event will be similar to what you’ve seen in the past, but some new things are already in the works for next year.

The first day for Evans on Ice is November 17th and it will remain open until January 3rd. Skates are included in the price and tickets are good for the whole day. For more information visit Evans on Ice.

