UPDATE: 2 cars totaled, others damaged at Mullins Crossing fire

By Celeste Springer
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 11:35 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Crews are currently clearing out after a car fire at Mullins Crossing shopping center.

Columbia County dispatch says they received the initial call at 10:48 a.m.. One car owner, who did not want to go on camera, told News 12 she came out of a store to find the cars fully engulfed.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office says the fire originated from a truck, and spread to a nearby sedan, totaling both. The Sheriff’s Office says three other car owners have been asked to be added to the report for damage to their vehicles. One car owner tells us parts of the paint on her car has begun to bubble.

The sheriff’s office confirms no one was inside the totaled vehicles when the fire started, and thankfully no one was hurt. They do not know the exact cause of the fire.

