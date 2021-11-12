Schools release COVID numbers in Richmond, Columbia counties

Richmond County School System

AUGUSTA, Ga. - The 29,167-student Richmond County School System on Friday released its COVID-19 statistics for the week ending Nov. 12, with the number of infected students continuing to show a decline since earlier in the semester.

Only eight students are currently COVID-positive across the whole district and just over 100 are quarantined.

Here’s a breakdown of the numbers by school:

ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS

A.B. Merry, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Barton Chapel, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Bayvale, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Blythe, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Copeland, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Deer Chase, 1 positive student, 6 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Diamond Lakes, 0 positive students, 1 quarantined student, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Garrett, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Glenn Hills, 0 positive students, 2 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 1 quarantined employee

Goshen, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Gracewood, 0 positive students, 1 quarantined student, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Hains, 0 positive students, 2 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Hephzibah, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Jamestown, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Jenkins-White, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Lake Forest Hills, 0 positive students, 1 quarantined student, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Lamar-Milledge, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

McBean, 0 positive students, 25 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee

Meadowbrook, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Monte Sano, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Sue Reynolds, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Terrace Manor, 0 positive students, 1 quarantined student, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Tobacco Road, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

W.S. Hornsby, 1 positive student, 24 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Warren Road, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Wheeless Road, 0 positive students, 1 quarantined student, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Wilkinson Gardens, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Willis Foreman, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

K-8 SCHOOLS

Belair K-8, 1 positive student, 3 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

C.T. Walker, 1 positive student, 1 quarantined student, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Freedom Park, 1 positive student, 5 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee

Richmond Hill, 1 positive student, 5 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

MIDDLE SCHOOLS

Glenn Hills, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Hephzibah, 0 positive students, 2 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Hornsby Middle, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Langford, 0 positive students, 14 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Murphey, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Pine Hill, 0 positive students, 1 quarantined student, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Spirit Creek, 0 positive students, 1 quarantined student, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Tutt, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

HIGH SCHOOLS

Academy of Richmond County, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

A.R. Johnson, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Butler, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Cross Creek, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 1 quarantined employee

Davidson, 0 positive students, 1 quarantined student, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Glenn Hills, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Hephzibah, 1 positive student, 1 quarantined student, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

T.W. Josey, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Lucy C. Laney, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Performance Learning Center, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

RCTCM, 1 positive student, 7 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Westside, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

SPECIAL PROGRAM SCHOOLS

Alternative School, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

ESchool, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Marion E. Barnes Career Center, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

RPM - Reaching Potential through Manufacturing, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Sandhills, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Columbia County School System

The 28,570-student Columbia County School System’s most recent available figures are for the week ending Nov. 5:

ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS

Baker Place, 1 positive student, 0 positive employees

Blue Ridge, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees

Brookwood, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees

Cedar Ridge, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees

Euchee Creek, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees

Evans, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees

Greenbrier, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees

Grovetown, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees

Lewiston, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees

Martinez, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees

North Columbia, 1 positive student, 0 positive employees

North Harlem, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees

Parkway, 1 positive student, 0 positive employees

River Ridge, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees

Riverside, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees

South Columbia, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees

Stevens Creek, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees

Westmont, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees

MIDDLE SCHOOLS

Columbia, 1 positive students, 0 positive employees

Evans, 1 positive students, 0 positive employees

Greenbrier, 1 positive students, 0 positive employees

Grovetown, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees

Harlem, 0 positive students, 1 positive employee

Lakeside, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees

Riverside, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees

Stallings Island, 1 positive students, 0 positive employees

HIGH SCHOOLS

Evans, 1 positive student, 0 positive employees

Greenbrier, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees

Grovetown, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees

Harlem, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees

Lakeside, 1 positive students, 0 positive employees

Alternative School, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees

SUPPORT DEPARTMENTS

1 positive employee



