Advertisement

Schools release COVID numbers in Richmond, Columbia counties

By Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 2:44 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Richmond County School System

AUGUSTA, Ga. - The 29,167-student Richmond County School System on Friday released its COVID-19 statistics for the week ending Nov. 12, with the number of infected students continuing to show a decline since earlier in the semester.

Only eight students are currently COVID-positive across the whole district and just over 100 are quarantined.

Here’s a breakdown of the numbers by school:

ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS

  • A.B. Merry, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Barton Chapel, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Bayvale, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Blythe, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Copeland, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Deer Chase, 1 positive student, 6 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Diamond Lakes, 0 positive students, 1 quarantined student, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Garrett, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Glenn Hills, 0 positive students, 2 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 1 quarantined employee
  • Goshen, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Gracewood, 0 positive students, 1 quarantined student, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Hains, 0 positive students, 2 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Hephzibah, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Jamestown, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Jenkins-White, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Lake Forest Hills, 0 positive students, 1 quarantined student, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Lamar-Milledge, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • McBean, 0 positive students, 25 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee
  • Meadowbrook, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Monte Sano, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Sue Reynolds, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Terrace Manor, 0 positive students, 1 quarantined student, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Tobacco Road, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • W.S. Hornsby, 1 positive student, 24 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Warren Road, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Wheeless Road, 0 positive students, 1 quarantined student, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Wilkinson Gardens, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Willis Foreman, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

K-8 SCHOOLS

  • Belair K-8, 1 positive student, 3 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • C.T. Walker, 1 positive student, 1 quarantined student, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Freedom Park, 1 positive student, 5 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee
  • Richmond Hill, 1 positive student, 5 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

MIDDLE SCHOOLS

  • Glenn Hills, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Hephzibah, 0 positive students, 2 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Hornsby Middle, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Langford, 0 positive students, 14 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Murphey, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Pine Hill, 0 positive students, 1 quarantined student, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Spirit Creek, 0 positive students, 1 quarantined student, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Tutt, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

HIGH SCHOOLS

  • Academy of Richmond County, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • A.R. Johnson, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Butler, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Cross Creek, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 1 quarantined employee
  • Davidson, 0 positive students, 1 quarantined student, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Glenn Hills, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Hephzibah, 1 positive student, 1 quarantined student, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • T.W. Josey, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Lucy C. Laney, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Performance Learning Center, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • RCTCM, 1 positive student, 7 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Westside, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

SPECIAL PROGRAM SCHOOLS

  • Alternative School, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • ESchool, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Marion E. Barnes Career Center, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • RPM - Reaching Potential through Manufacturing, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Sandhills, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Columbia County School System

The 28,570-student Columbia County School System’s most recent available figures are for the week ending Nov. 5:

ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS

  • Baker Place, 1 positive student, 0 positive employees
  • Blue Ridge, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees
  • Brookwood, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees
  • Cedar Ridge, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees
  • Euchee Creek, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees
  • Evans, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees
  • Greenbrier, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees
  • Grovetown, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees
  • Lewiston, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees
  • Martinez, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees
  • North Columbia, 1 positive student, 0 positive employees
  • North Harlem, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees
  • Parkway, 1 positive student, 0 positive employees
  • River Ridge, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees
  • Riverside, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees
  • South Columbia, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees
  • Stevens Creek, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees
  • Westmont, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees

MIDDLE SCHOOLS

  • Columbia, 1 positive students, 0 positive employees
  • Evans, 1 positive students, 0 positive employees
  • Greenbrier, 1 positive students, 0 positive employees
  • Grovetown, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees
  • Harlem, 0 positive students, 1 positive employee
  • Lakeside, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees
  • Riverside, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees
  • Stallings Island, 1 positive students, 0 positive employees

HIGH SCHOOLS

  • Evans, 1 positive student, 0 positive employees
  • Greenbrier, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees
  • Grovetown, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees
  • Harlem, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees
  • Lakeside, 1 positive students, 0 positive employees
  • Alternative School, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees

SUPPORT DEPARTMENTS

  • 1 positive employee

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Augusta Technical College
Augusta Tech offering tuition-free training for high-demand jobs
The infamous Olive Road bridge was struck again on Nov. 11, 2021.
Infamous Olive Road bridge struck by a truck once again
Reahnna Wilkey
North Augusta woman charged in February death investigation
Flags
Here are Veterans Day events and meal deals in the CSRA
Blaise Barnett, 1, was taken along with the SUV he was riding in Wednesday. The SUV was...
Amber Alert: Missing 1-year-old Georgia boy found safe after SUV stolen

Latest News

In a plea to social media this week, Shepeard Community Blood Center said they are dangerously...
Pandemic continues to cripple local blood bank’s lifesaving efforts
Child vaccination
‘Go ahead and get the vaccine now’ for kids, local parents urged
Hospital COVID
For 1st time in months, a local hospital has no COVID patients
Aiken County Public Schools
Aiken County schools cut quarantines by 89% in a month