Richmond County deputy charged with DUI while driving patrol car

Jacari Weston
Jacari Weston(RCSO)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 5:57 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Richmond County Sheriff’s Office deputy is facing charges for crashing a marked patrol car while driving under the influence of alcohol Friday morning.

The Sheriff’s Office reports Deputy Jacari Weston was arrested at 2:46 a.m. He has been charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and improper turning.

Weston was reportedly involved in a single vehicle accident on the 1300 block of March Church Road while on his way home from a “special duty assignment,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Weston was employed with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office on December 12, 2020 starting as a Jailer then transferred to Road Patrol on June 18, 2021. Deputy Weston resigned today.

