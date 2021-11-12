Redistricting brings tough election bids for some Ga. lawmakers

Georgia and South Carolina lawmakers this weeks are working on plans to draw new legislative districts as required after each census. Here’s a look at what’s happening:

Georgia

ATLANTA - Tough decisions loom for four sets of Georgia House members drawn into the same districts under a House map that got final approval in the Senate on Friday.

They include Republicans James Burchett of Waycross and Dominic LaRiccia of Douglas as well as Republicans Danny Mathis of Cochran and Robert Pruitt of Eastman.

Also drawn into districts together are Democrat Winfred Dukes of Albany and Republican Gerald Greene of Cuthbert, plus Snellville Democrats Shelly Hutchinson and Rebecca Mitchell.

No incumbents who plan to seek re-election to their seats were paired in a Senate map that passed that chamber and awaits approval in the House.

Lawmakers must redraw electoral districts at least once every decade to equalize populations following the U.S. Census.

Georgia lawmakers last Wednesday began a special session to redraw congressional, state Senate and state House districts.

Among the items that have come up: Republicans are moving to change the composition of the county commission and school board in Georgia’s second-largest county after Democrats took control of both bodies.

The Senate State and Local Government Operations Committee voted 4-3 on Wednesday to approve a bill changing how Gwinnett County Board of Education elections from partisan to nonpartisan races.

The committee considered but didn’t vote on another bill expanding Gwinnett County’s commission from four members to nine.

South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. - South Carolina voters should have an idea by the end of this week what both their state Senate and House districts will look like when they go to the polls next year.

The House committee handling redistricting plans to meet Wednesday and will likely release its map for its redrawn 124 districts based on population growth and changes in the 2020 U.S. Census.

A Senate committee released a proposed map of that chamber’s 46 districts last Thursday and plans a public hearing this Friday.

Both chambers have suggested they will hold early December special sessions to approve the state House and Senate maps, as well as a U.S. House map they will collaborate on.

