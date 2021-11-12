Pair of SC lawmakers propose banning ‘Carolina Squat’ in pre-filed bill

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - A pre-filed bill in the South Carolina House of Representatives could make the popular “Carolina Squat” illegal in the state.

The legislation, H.4574, was filed Wednesday by state Reps. Chris Wooten (R-69) and Robert J. May III (R-88).

It states that pickup trucks on state highways would no longer be allowed to have more than five inches of separation between the back and front of the vehicle. The bill’s current form allows exceptions for towing other vehicles.

The modification is also known as the “California Lean” or the “Tennessee Tilt” in other areas.

Starting Dec. 1, the modification will be banned in North Carolina after Gov. Roy Cooper a similar bill earlier this year.

The South Carolina bill could be discussed as early as January when the South Carolina legislative session begins.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.