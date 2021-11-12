Advertisement

Child COVID vaccines delivered to AU Health, local doctor shares advice to parents

By Will Volk
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 6:34 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - New numbers are in showing us just how many kids ages 5 to 11 are getting vaccinated across the two-state. We reached out to Georgia’s Department of Public Health and South Carolina DHEC.

DPH tells us it’s administered more than 20,000 first doses. That’s about 2 percent of the state’s population of kids 5 to 11. In South Carolina the number of doses administered is more than 7,000. Or 1.6 percent of the state’s population for the age group.

AU Health just got kid doses delivered there yesterday. So how many doses are we talking?

We’re talking about 1,200 doses. They started taking appointments Friday. They plan on putting shots in arms next week.

MORE: | ‘Go ahead and get the vaccine now’ for kids, local parents urged

Vaccines for kids are rolling out and many of you face a decision. Doctors say it’s a decision you should make with your pediatrician.

“You’ve entrusted your child’s care with that pediatrician since the time they were born, that pediatrician knows your child best,” said Dr. Joshua Wyche, AU Health.

Wyche says if your child is between five and 11 make sure the vaccine is coming out of an orange capped jar. The shot in that jar is the one kids are supposed to get.

“Double checking is going to be a paramount to ensure the safety, and people get recommended and correct dose of the vaccine,” he said.

The kids dose is one third of what everyone else gets. Studies show kids’ get similar protection with less vaccine. But what if you have a child on the edge of that age group – say 11 years old? Should they wait to turn 12 when they can get the higher dose?

MORE: | DHEC and CDC working to get more pediatric vaccines distributed

“The key is that it is a dose based on age and not based on weight, size or any other parameter for the child, so if the child is the child is 11, they need the 11-year-old dose, if the child is 12 they need the 12-year-old dose,” he said.

AU Health says they have 1,200 doses and again they are starting to take appointments. But Wyche believes most people will get it through their pediatrician or pharmacies. You can find out who has it using vaccines.gov.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Augusta Technical College
Augusta Tech offering tuition-free training for high-demand jobs
The infamous Olive Road bridge was struck again on Nov. 11, 2021.
Infamous Olive Road bridge struck by a truck once again
Reahnna Wilkey
North Augusta woman charged in February death investigation
Flags
Here are Veterans Day events and meal deals in the CSRA
Blaise Barnett, 1, was taken along with the SUV he was riding in Wednesday. The SUV was...
Amber Alert: Missing 1-year-old Georgia boy found safe after SUV stolen

Latest News

COVID patient discharged after 3 months
Local 28-year-old discharged after three-month COVID fight: ‘Cherish every day things’
School bus generic
Schools release COVID numbers in Richmond, Columbia counties
In a plea to social media this week, Shepeard Community Blood Center said they are dangerously...
Pandemic continues to cripple local blood bank’s lifesaving efforts
There are concerns about kids' COVID cases on the rise, vaccine inequity and the risk of...
COVID vaccinations for kids ramp up but other threats, including measles, loom