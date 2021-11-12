Advertisement

Oglethorpe Speedway Park closing after 70 years

By Sarah Winkelmann and Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Nov. 12, 2021
POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - The time has come for the final lap. Oglethorpe Speedway Park will be closing after the final races this weekend.

The track has been a staple in the Pooler community for 70 years now, but there’s only two days left to be able to catch a race there. There is only 10 divisions left - five happening Friday night and five happening Saturday night - and after that, it will be a wrap at the park.

Many families from across the region have been coming to the races at OSP for generations to enjoy some racing on the weekends, but the owner decided that now is the time to close. It was obviously a tough decision but they say now is the right time for them.

“It’s not necessarily about the money that the track is closing and it is not necessarily that everything has feathered out, there is still great racing action. The Stone family has had it and done a great job keeping the facility up and running and keeping it going, so, this weekend we are going to have everyone come out and enjoy some great food, we got vendors coming out, so, come out and have some fun,” said .

The future of the Oglethorpe Speedway Park is still unknown at this time.

The final races will kick off Friday, Nov. 12 at 8 p.m. The races will continue on Saturday night and some racers that haven’t been to OSP in decades are even coming back just to get one final lap around the track.

If you want to go out to OSP and watch the final few races this weekend, more final event information can be found by clicking here.

