News 12 in the morning│ 7th-grader gives fall morning forecast

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - What’s better than one meteorologist? Two meteorologists!

Aaditya Doppalapudi stopped by to give the morning weather forecast.

He’s a seventh-grade student at Augusta Preparatory Day School. He also plays soccer and enjoys playing with his goldendoodle named Oscar.

What brings him to our studio, you ask?

Well – it was something that was supposed to take place earlier this year in February when the CSRA Heart Ball takes effect.

It’s a big event and it benefits the American Heart Association. News 12 NBC 26 plays a big part, normally offering a prize of sorts for someone to win by donating money towards the CSRA Heart Ball.

Aaditya’s uncle donates every year, and today we welcomed Aaditya to do our morning forecast.

