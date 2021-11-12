Local blood shortage made worse by pandemic: ‘Every blood type we need it’

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A blood shortage across the region made worse by the pandemic. And with supplies low they’re calling for donors. Local health centers say there’s a critical need right now.

Blood banks around the country are seeing a shortage because of the pandemic.

Shepheard Community Blood Center right here in Augusta supplies 20 local hospitals like University, AU Health and the Children’s hospital of Georgia. But they say their supplies are so low they may not be able to give those hospitals what they need.

“As you can see right now the shelves are pretty bare. Ideally all of these containers would be full of blood this shelf would be completely full all of these shelves would be completely full,” said Ashley Whitaker, Director of Community Resources.

But the pandemic has slowed donations to a crawl and the upcoming winter holidays are typically really slow for donations.

“Every blood type we need it,” she said.

Blood products have been scarce since the start of the pandemic and Shepheard Blood Center is in critical need of all blood types.

“That’s unusual I mean its often we go into an urgent need or even a critical need but that’s usually for O positive and O negative blood types cause those blood types are usually needed for our hospitals,” she said.

Blood is needed for mothers after childbirth, cancer patients, and emergency rooms for trauma cases. And it’s hard to predict when you may need a lot in the emergency room to save a life.

“These blood products are so important and without them our local hospitals can not perform surgeries they can not save lives like they need to,” she said.

Thursday the center had 150 donors come in but they still need more. Blood has a short shelf life, and they need those donations to continue rolling in. There’s a blood drive open to the public at North Augusta High School Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. if you want to help.

