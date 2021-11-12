Advertisement

Local 28-year-old discharged after three-month COVID fight: ‘Cherish every day things’

By William Rioux
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 6:25 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man was put on a ventilator and in a coma for more than eight weeks while fighting COVID-19. 28-year-old Greg Bush is now out of the hospital but the journey to recovery is just beginning.

Greg is going through physical therapy right now to re-learn things we do every day like walking and even picking up a cup. His doctors at University say he’s lucky to be alive.

The clap-out is a celebration not many on University’s COVID unit get to experience.

“I had a lot of near-death experiences,” said Greg.

On November 4th Greg was discharged after his three-month battle with COVID. He was on a ventilator and in a coma for six weeks.

MORE: | Local doctors say COVID pill will be a ‘game-changer’

“To see that at 28 that it hit me that way was pretty eye-opening,” he said.

Eye-opening – because he was vaccinated and healthy before all of this.

“This has had to be the hardest thing I’ve ever done in my life,” he said.

His mom Melissa was with him every step of the way after quitting her job in Greenville as a nurse to move here and take care of him. She sent Greg updates over text every day when he was in a coma telling him to keep fighting.

“You sit there and don’t expect your child to be like that. You expect to bury your parents, you might have to bury your spouse, you don’t expect your kid to go through this,” said Melissa Moman, Greg Bush’s mother.

MORE: | Local health experts not predicting a COVID surge this holiday season

His doctors say his chances of living were slim to none.

“They don’t always leave. Once they come to us and once they’re on a ventilator they don’t always leave,” said Emily-Ann Raynor, a registered nurse.

“The percentage is low,” said Barb Molini, nurse manager. “And a lot of folks don’t make it off that respirator so it was great.”

Emily-Ann Raynor was his nurse when Greg was admitted. For cases like this one, it’s what’s kept them going through the pandemic.

“When you see a success story that’s what makes it all worth it,” she said.

For Greg – he’s in physical therapy every day learning how to do simple things again like walking, picking up a cup, and breathing.

“Cherish the everyday things,” he said. “It definitely gave me a whole new perspective on life.”

Greg still has a long road to recovery – but the good news is he’s expected to finally be home for Thanksgiving with his family.

MORE: | ‘Go ahead and get the vaccine now’ for kids, local parents urged

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Augusta Technical College
Augusta Tech offering tuition-free training for high-demand jobs
The infamous Olive Road bridge was struck again on Nov. 11, 2021.
Infamous Olive Road bridge struck by a truck once again
Reahnna Wilkey
North Augusta woman charged in February death investigation
Flags
Here are Veterans Day events and meal deals in the CSRA
Blaise Barnett, 1, was taken along with the SUV he was riding in Wednesday. The SUV was...
Amber Alert: Missing 1-year-old Georgia boy found safe after SUV stolen

Latest News

Vaccinations for children ages 5 to 11 were made available Tuesday.
Child COVID vaccines delivered to AU Health, local doctor shares advice to parents
School bus generic
Schools release COVID numbers in Richmond, Columbia counties
In a plea to social media this week, Shepeard Community Blood Center said they are dangerously...
Pandemic continues to cripple local blood bank’s lifesaving efforts
There are concerns about kids' COVID cases on the rise, vaccine inequity and the risk of...
COVID vaccinations for kids ramp up but other threats, including measles, loom