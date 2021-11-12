Local 28-year-old discharged after three-month COVID fight: ‘Cherish every day things’

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man was put on a ventilator and in a coma for more than eight weeks while fighting COVID-19. 28-year-old Greg Bush is now out of the hospital but the journey to recovery is just beginning.

Greg is going through physical therapy right now to re-learn things we do every day like walking and even picking up a cup. His doctors at University say he’s lucky to be alive.

The clap-out is a celebration not many on University’s COVID unit get to experience.

“I had a lot of near-death experiences,” said Greg.

On November 4th Greg was discharged after his three-month battle with COVID. He was on a ventilator and in a coma for six weeks.

“To see that at 28 that it hit me that way was pretty eye-opening,” he said.

Eye-opening – because he was vaccinated and healthy before all of this.

“This has had to be the hardest thing I’ve ever done in my life,” he said.

His mom Melissa was with him every step of the way after quitting her job in Greenville as a nurse to move here and take care of him. She sent Greg updates over text every day when he was in a coma telling him to keep fighting.

“You sit there and don’t expect your child to be like that. You expect to bury your parents, you might have to bury your spouse, you don’t expect your kid to go through this,” said Melissa Moman, Greg Bush’s mother.

His doctors say his chances of living were slim to none.

“They don’t always leave. Once they come to us and once they’re on a ventilator they don’t always leave,” said Emily-Ann Raynor, a registered nurse.

“The percentage is low,” said Barb Molini, nurse manager. “And a lot of folks don’t make it off that respirator so it was great.”

Emily-Ann Raynor was his nurse when Greg was admitted. For cases like this one, it’s what’s kept them going through the pandemic.

“When you see a success story that’s what makes it all worth it,” she said.

For Greg – he’s in physical therapy every day learning how to do simple things again like walking, picking up a cup, and breathing.

“Cherish the everyday things,” he said. “It definitely gave me a whole new perspective on life.”

Greg still has a long road to recovery – but the good news is he’s expected to finally be home for Thanksgiving with his family.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.