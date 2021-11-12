How to recycle electronic waste in Augusta area
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With America Recycles Day coming up on Nov. 15, here’s some news you can use: Best Buy is accepting all types of electronic waste for recycling – from laptop computers to speakers and DVDs.
Since 2009, the company has been operating a tech recycling program in its stores, helping customers recycle more than 2 billion pounds of technology products, regardless of place or date of purchase. The company also runs a trade-in program, making it easy to redeem some old tech for a gift card.
You can recycle up to three items per household per day — visit https://bit.ly/3Dqi2mN for state-specific information and different limitations on TVs, computer monitors and laptops.
Here’s a snapshot of what the company accepts:
- TV and video: Projectors, wall mounts, DVD/Blu-ray players, TVs, headphones, VCRs, remotes.
- Computers and tablets: Battery backups, laptops, monitors, mice and keyboards, web cams, hard drives, ink/toner cartridges.
- Car audio, video, GPS: Speakers/amps, GPS, radar detectors, security systems, CB radios.
- Appliances: Vacuums, fans, dryers, dishwashers, wall ovens, refrigerators, microwaves, rang/stove, ice makers, cooktops.
