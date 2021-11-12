How to recycle electronic waste in Augusta area

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With America Recycles Day coming up on Nov. 15, here’s some news you can use: Best Buy is accepting all types of electronic waste for recycling – from laptop computers to speakers and DVDs.

Since 2009, the company has been operating a tech recycling program in its stores, helping customers recycle more than 2 billion pounds of technology products, regardless of place or date of purchase. The company also runs a trade-in program, making it easy to redeem some old tech for a gift card.

You can recycle up to three items per household per day — visit https://bit.ly/3Dqi2mN for state-specific information and different limitations on TVs, computer monitors and laptops.

Here’s a snapshot of what the company accepts:

TV and video: Projectors, wall mounts, DVD/Blu-ray players, TVs, headphones, VCRs, remotes.

Computers and tablets : Battery backups, laptops, monitors, mice and keyboards, web cams, hard drives, ink/toner cartridges.

Car audio, video, GPS : Speakers/amps, GPS, radar detectors, security systems, CB radios.

Appliances: Vacuums, fans, dryers, dishwashers, wall ovens, refrigerators, microwaves, rang/stove, ice makers, cooktops.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.