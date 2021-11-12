Advertisement

In GOP bid for Senate seat, Herschel Walker comes to CSRA

By Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 4:17 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Republican U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker made a trip to the river region on Friday.

He hosted a meet-and-greet at the Columbia County Republican headquarters.

The former University of Georgia and NFL football star who grew up in Wrightsville is running for a Georgia U.S. Senate seat.

If he can get the GOP nomination, he’ll go up against incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock. Although Warnock was only elected last year, he has to run again in 2022 because he was elected to a partial term.

Walker was pushed to run by his ally former President Donald Trump, who continues to claim that he lost his re-election bid in Georgia due to election fraud. That claim has not been proven.

