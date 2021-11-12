Golden Harvest works tirelessly to feed community amid surging food prices, supply chain issues

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Feeding families in need all across the river region. That’s the mission of Golden Harvest. Food banks are already dealing with increased demand because of the pandemic – but now they face a new challenge. Surging food prices and supply chain issues across the nation are impacting us right here.

It’s the season of giving and you don’t have to give a lot.

“Every dollar provides three meals to people in our community,” said Abby Muehlfeld, VP of Marketing Golden Harvest Food Bank.

Just one dollar goes a long way. In the past year, Golden Harvest has provided over 12 and a half million meals to people across 25 counties. Feeding lives together.

“We always want to make sure we’re providing for everyone but the needs just very high right now,” said Muehlfeld.

One in seven adults and one in five kids in our community struggle with hunger right now.

“We’ve been very very fortunate that our community has just banded together with the pandemic and we’ve continued to see a lot of support and we’ve continued to need to in the form of monetary donations a dollar goes so much further because we have a very high buying power,” she said.

Rising prices at the grocery store, supply chain issues and inflation are putting a strain on our area’s biggest food bank.

“Because of that we’re seeing a lot more people at our soup kitchen especially with the holiday’s coming up were seeing a lot more people at our distributions we’ve had some recently that we’ve had people lining up at noon when distributions don’t start until 5 o’clock in the evening and the lines just go for miles,” she said.

Especially with the holidays right around the corner.

“Turkeys are really hard to come by obviously people want to have a turkey on their table for Thanksgiving and unfortunately the prices have almost doubled,” said Muehlfeld.

Golden Harvest says they’re working tirelessly this year to make sure every family has something to be thankful for.

There is a big food distribution in Aiken Saturday – they normally don’t have them there and are expecting around 400 families. That will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at their Aiken warehouse, located at 81 Capital Drive. For more information visit Mobile Market Food Distribution.

