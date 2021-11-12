Don’t get Grinched by holiday decor scams, experts warn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Some CSRA residents love going big on Christmas decorations.

You’ve probably seen some of the 7-foot-tall ones you can find on sites like Amazon.

But if you’re buying from a lesser-known site, experts say should do your research first, because they may be running a scam.

Often, the problem is when you think you ordered a 7-foot Snoopy, you get a poorly made 7-inch version.

You can’t return it and you can’t get a refund — and you probably can’t even contact the company.

One consumer told the Better Business Bureau: “I ordered a giant 7-foot pumpkin head and giant 7-foot skeleton with LED eyes and sounds. What I finally got in the mail after almost a month was two rubber 7-inch dolls that sort of looked like what they were advertising. This company will not reply to their emails, which is the only means of communicating. The items looked amazing online, but the store is a total scam.”

Here’s some advice from the Better Business Bureau:

Do your research before you buy. Check out the company. Make sure it has a working phone number, email address and preferably physical address. Look on other websites for reviews. You can also look on Check out the company. Make sure it has a working phone number, email address and preferably physical address. Look on other websites for reviews. You can also look on BBB.org

Be wary of deals that seem too good to be true. Large decorations may involve special lights and technology are expensive. If you find something amazing for cheap, it could be a scam.

Don’t make quick purchases on social media. Scam advertisers can track your buying habits from social media ads and then target you. Don’t buy anything on impulse while scrolling through your feed. Do research first.

Always use your credit card for online purchases. Credit card companies let you dispute fraudulent charges. You probably can’t do that with a debit or gift card.

Learn more

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.