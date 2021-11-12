Advertisement

Don’t get Grinched by holiday decor scams, experts warn

Grinch
Grinch(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 1:08 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Some CSRA residents love going big on Christmas decorations.

You’ve probably seen some of the 7-foot-tall ones you can find on sites like Amazon.

But if you’re buying from a lesser-known site, experts say should do your research first, because they may be running a scam.

MORE | Decoration contest bringing holiday cheer to Columbia County

Often, the problem is when you think you ordered a 7-foot Snoopy, you get a poorly made 7-inch version.

You can’t return it and you can’t get a refund — and you probably can’t even contact the company.

One consumer told the Better Business Bureau: “I ordered a giant 7-foot pumpkin head and giant 7-foot skeleton with LED eyes and sounds. What I finally got in the mail after almost a month was two rubber 7-inch dolls that sort of looked like what they were advertising. This company will not reply to their emails, which is the only means of communicating. The items looked amazing online, but the store is a total scam.”

Here’s some advice from the Better Business Bureau:

  • Do your research before you buy. Check out the company. Make sure it has a working phone number, email address and preferably physical address. Look on other websites for reviews. You can also look on BBB.org.
  • Be wary of deals that seem too good to be true. Large decorations may involve special lights and technology are expensive. If you find something amazing for cheap, it could be a scam.
  • Don’t make quick purchases on social media. Scam advertisers can track your buying habits from social media ads and then target you. Don’t buy anything on impulse while scrolling through your feed. Do research first.
  • Always use your credit card for online purchases. Credit card companies let you dispute fraudulent charges. You probably can’t do that with a debit or gift card.

Learn more

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Augusta Technical College
Augusta Tech offering tuition-free training for high-demand jobs
The infamous Olive Road bridge was struck again on Nov. 11, 2021.
Infamous Olive Road bridge struck by a truck once again
Reahnna Wilkey
North Augusta woman charged in February death investigation
Flags
Here are Veterans Day events and meal deals in the CSRA
Blaise Barnett, 1, was taken along with the SUV he was riding in Wednesday. The SUV was...
Amber Alert: Missing 1-year-old Georgia boy found safe after SUV stolen

Latest News

Electronic waste
How to recycle electronic waste in Augusta area
The Thanksgiving turkey could gobble up more cash this year.
Supply chain issues, labor shortage could make for expensive Thanksgiving meal
The Thanksgiving turkey could gobble up more cash this year.
Supply chain issues, labor shortage could make for expensive Thanksgiving meal
Augusta Technical College
Augusta Tech offering tuition-free training for high-demand jobs